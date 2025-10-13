Google Adds Help Page For Discover Feed Source

A couple of weeks ago, Google added a new help page titled Discover feed source overview. This page discusses those cards in the Google Discover feed and when Google gets the source name wrong, like for those entity Discover pages.

The Discover feed source overview page says:

Cards in Discover feed might have an overview of the source where it came from. These overviews are initially automatically generated from public sources found on the internet, such as trusted websites or various content platforms.

While Google strives for accuracy, errors may occur because public sources can be inaccurate.

This was spotted by the Discover king, Damien on X who added, "Google talks about profile pages here."

The document also says how to report errors in an overview:

  • Tap the horizontal menu icon 3 dots.
  • Select Send feedback.
  • After you send feedback, we'll review it and take any appropriate action for your issue.

And to report errors on your own source overview:

  • Go to your overview.
  • In the footer at the bottom, select Legal help.

Here is a screenshot of this page:

Google Discover Source Help Page

Forum discussion at X.

 

