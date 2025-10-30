Google's John Mueller reminded us about when case sensitivity matters for Google Search and SEO when it comes to your URLs. In short, Google will probably figure it out based on two URLs having the same content on it but why leave it up to Google, so make sure to be consistent with your URLs so Google doesn't need to figure it out.

John summarized in a Reddit thread:

URL path, filename, and query parameters are case-sensitive, the hostname / domain name aren't.

Case-sensitivity matters for canonicalization, so it's a good idea to be consistent there.

If it serves the same content, it'll probably be seen as a duplicate and folded together, but "hope" should not be a part of an SEO strategy.

Case-sensitivity in URLs also matters for robots.txt.

These are all topics we covered countless times before on this site - I wonder how Google will handle the duplication.

