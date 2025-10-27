Over the past couple of weeks, there have been numerous reports of reviews disappearing, being removed, or being deleted from local business profiles on Google Search and Google Maps. Supposedly, this is now a known bug and is being actively worked on by the Google team.

I first spotted this via Jason Brown in the Local Search Forums who linked to numerous Reddit Threads with complaints and a complaint in the Google Business Forums.

Jason over the weekend posted, "Google is aware and working on it." He said this is a "large scale issue" and that his Local Service Ads representative told him Google is working on it. I am not sure how widescale it is but it does seem there was a spike in complaints about reviews going missing.

Yan Gilbert, a product expert, wrote in the Google thread, "This is happening to many businesses over the last few days. My suspicion is that it is a glitch that will soon be rectified."

Here are some of those complaints:

Is anyone else noticing their review count dropping each and everyday these past few days? I just lost 15 today 8 yesterday

Hello all 12 reviews disappeared overnight. They are legitimate for my real car rental clients. What should I do?

Following this. Same thing happened to me. Legit reviews

Since Thursday, 10/23, I have noticed that legitimate reviews are being removed from my profile every hour. So far, more than 70 reviews have been removed, which is significantly affecting the business's reputation and does not seem to follow the usual Google moderation standards. Is anyone else experiencing the same issue? Is there any guidance on how we can recover or prevent these unfair automatic removals?

I work for a service company and just this past week 10/13 to 10/17 we have noticed a couple of our GMB and pages have lost legitimate reviews. We monitor the reviews closely and know we don’t have a spam reviews posted. I have submitted a ticket to Google and posted on the forum. Has anyone else experienced this and/or heard of anything?

What is going on? I lost 3 Google reviews overnight. Is there a glitch again?

Not sure what’s happening with Google reviews lately. My total count dropped by around 25! All recent reviews from the last 2–3 months are still live, but older ones seem to have disappeared.



Have you heard of anyone else facing this issue? @rustybrick — Karan Morwani (@karanmmorwani) October 27, 2025

This has happened before and Google has restored them, but that time it was much more widespread that this one. So this seems more isolated but still to be some sort of bug that Google needs to fix.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums, Google Business Forums and numerous Reddit Threads.