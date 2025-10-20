Google Search Console Crawl Stats Missing Day

The crawl stats report in Google Search Console is missing a day of data again. The data gap is for October 14, 2025. If you look at the chart, you will see a hole in the data, where it is missing a full day of data.
Here is a screenshot of a typical crawl stats report, showing the data gap:
This seems to be across all profiles within Google Search Console - so it is a Google issue and not a site specific issue.
Lisane Andrade posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "I was checking GSC data for Niara.ai and clients and noticed a clear missing data point on the 10/15 chart for Crawl Requests." And she shared this chart:
Leary posted about this on X and wrote, "My first time seeing GSC Crawl stats report losing data point. Anyone else seeing this?" Also posted this chart:
This is not the first time this has happened. It happened in May 2022, February 2022 and November 2021.
So if you are seeing this, you are not alone.