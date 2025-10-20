Google Search Console Crawl Stats Missing Day

The crawl stats report in Google Search Console is missing a day of data again. The data gap is for October 14, 2025. If you look at the chart, you will see a hole in the data, where it is missing a full day of data.

Here is a screenshot of a typical crawl stats report, showing the data gap:

This seems to be across all profiles within Google Search Console - so it is a Google issue and not a site specific issue.

Lisane Andrade posted about this on LinkedIn and wrote, "​I was checking GSC data for Niara.ai and clients and noticed a clear missing data point on the 10/15 chart for Crawl Requests." And she shared this chart:

Leary posted about this on X and wrote, "My first time seeing GSC Crawl stats report losing data point. Anyone else seeing this?" Also posted this chart:

This is not the first time this has happened. It happened in May 2022, February 2022 and November 2021.

So if you are seeing this, you are not alone.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn and X.