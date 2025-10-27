Schedule Google Posts In Google Business Profiles Tests

Oct 27, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Scheduler

Google seems to be testing the ability to schedule your Google Posts within Google Business Profiles. At the bottom of the add Google Posts overlay, Google is testing a new option named "Schedule this post" that lets you toggle it on and schedule when you want the post to go live.

I believe the API allows for this and there are several third-party tools that also allow for this but this is currently not a live feature in Google Posts. At least, I do not see it yet.

I spotted this via Robin on X and then found where she found it, which was via this YouTube Short from last week. In that short, this local SEO said it is a new feature. Here is a screenshot from the video:

Google Posts Schedule Gbp

Here is the full video:

Do any of you see this?

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2025

Oct 27, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Campaign Level Audience Exclusions To Performance Max

Oct 27, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Investment Strategy Recommendation Page

Oct 27, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Reviews Disappearing Within Google - Google Fixing

Oct 27, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Maps

Schedule Google Posts In Google Business Profiles Tests

Oct 27, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Launching Merchant Center For Agencies

Oct 27, 2025 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Launching Merchant Center For Agencies
Next Story: Reviews Disappearing Within Google - Google Fixing

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.