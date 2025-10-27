Google seems to be testing the ability to schedule your Google Posts within Google Business Profiles. At the bottom of the add Google Posts overlay, Google is testing a new option named "Schedule this post" that lets you toggle it on and schedule when you want the post to go live.

I believe the API allows for this and there are several third-party tools that also allow for this but this is currently not a live feature in Google Posts. At least, I do not see it yet.

I spotted this via Robin on X and then found where she found it, which was via this YouTube Short from last week. In that short, this local SEO said it is a new feature. Here is a screenshot from the video:

Here is the full video:

Do any of you see this?

Forum discussion at X.