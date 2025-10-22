Google AI Mode Tests Different Colored Map Pins

Oct 22, 2025
Filed Under Google Maps

Colored Google Map Pins

Google is testing using different colored map pins in the map embed within Google AI Mode. The map pins can be in red, blue, yellow and maybe orange? Google even puts a key under the map, color coding the map pins.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who shared some screenshots of this on X - here are those screenshots:

Google Ai Mode Map Colored Pins2

Google Ai Mode Map Colored Pins

He also added that in AI Mode "Google is now testing showing Map at the top of answer." I cannot replicate all of these, so I do suspect this is a test.

Gagan also wrote about this on his blog.

Forum discussion at X.

 

