Google is testing using different colored map pins in the map embed within Google AI Mode. The map pins can be in red, blue, yellow and maybe orange? Google even puts a key under the map, color coding the map pins.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who shared some screenshots of this on X - here are those screenshots:

He also added that in AI Mode "Google is now testing showing Map at the top of answer." I cannot replicate all of these, so I do suspect this is a test.

🆕 AI Mode - map going from bottom to top of answer (quote tweet) and for some query types I'm noticing Google showing color pins in map and below it defines what each color stands for. https://t.co/vM5yyCfDSf pic.twitter.com/qJcZ9ICpg5 — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) October 21, 2025

Gagan also wrote about this on his blog.

