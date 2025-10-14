Google Hiring Google Discover User Generated Content Engineer

Google is looking to hire a software engineer with the responsibility of improving the quality of User Generated Content (UGC) contents in Google Discover.

The job listing is over here and lists these responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, test, deploy, and maintain software solutions to improve the quality of User Generated Content (UGC) contents in Discover.
  • Implement and experiment with various content quality signals.
  • Analyze experiment results and system performance to identify and drive quality improvements.
  • Make technical contributions and deliver on end-to-end tasks within project goals.
  • Collaborate with executive engineers, data scientists, and product managers to understand requirements, contribute to designs, and build solutions. Contribute to code reviews, documentation, and best practices within the team.

The job is based in Tokyo, Japan.

I guess we might see better quality UGC content in Google Discover in the future.

Hat tip:

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchas Torah.

 

