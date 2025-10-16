Nano Banana Comes To Google Search Via Google Lens

Banana Magnifying Glass

Google added Nano Banana Gemini image features to Google Search through Google Lens. There is a new option named Create mode that unlocks the Nano Banana feature.

Google wrote on Monday afternoon, "Now, we’re bringing Nano Banana to Google Search and NotebookLM (and soon to Photos), helping more people access these advanced capabilities in products where they’re already exploring, learning and creating with visuals."

Google explained how it works:

  • Open Lens in the Google app for Android and iOS.
  • Tap the new Create mode — look for the yellow banana!
  • Try a suggested prompt, like “make a photo booth pic of me.”
  • Or, snap a picture and describe the edits you’re looking for.
  • Use follow-ups to keep editing, or share the image with family and friends.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Google Nano Banana In Search

Here are some screenshots:

Nano Banana In Lens Photo Booth Still 1

Nano Banana In Lens Photo Booth Still 2

Google has launched this in English in the U.S. and India, with more countries and languages coming soon.

Forum discussion at X.

 

