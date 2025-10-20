Google is testing the ability to highlight portions of the response, to do a follow-up question on what you highlighted. It is similar to past tests on the AI Overview, but this is within AI Mode.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who shared a video of it in action and this screenshot. I cannot replicate, but here are those image assets:

I think this can work, if searchers can understand when and why to do this. So I guess that this won't end up working in the long run...

Here are more:

Here is how it will work pic.twitter.com/SkOaPuNCw6 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) October 17, 2025

