Google AI Mode Tests Text Selection For Follow Up Questions

Oct 20, 2025 - 7:41 am
Filed Under Google

Google Search Highlight

Google is testing the ability to highlight portions of the response, to do a follow-up question on what you highlighted. It is similar to past tests on the AI Overview, but this is within AI Mode.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who shared a video of it in action and this screenshot. I cannot replicate, but here are those image assets:

Google Ai Mode Text Selection

Google Ai Mode Text Selection

I think this can work, if searchers can understand when and why to do this. So I guess that this won't end up working in the long run...

Here are more:

Forum discussion at X.

 

