Oct 9, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google seems to be testing a new Insights feature for Google Business Profiles. The new insights section shows you profile suggestions, like tips on getting more reviews, what to update on your profile and what information to share with your visitors - amongst other suggestions and insights.

This was spotted by OMG National on X who credited @William_SEOPro. Here is the new Insights button:

Google Business Profiles Insights

When William clicked on this button, he was presented with profile suggestions including:

  • Get more reviews
  • Add updates to your profile
  • Show people what's new

Here is that screenshot:

Google Business Profiles Insights Details

In the old days, the Performance tab was called Insights and it was just analytics data. This is different, this is new.

Forum discussion at X.

 

