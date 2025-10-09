Google Business Profiles Insights

Google seems to be testing a new Insights feature for Google Business Profiles. The new insights section shows you profile suggestions, like tips on getting more reviews, what to update on your profile and what information to share with your visitors - amongst other suggestions and insights.

This was spotted by OMG National on X who credited @William_SEOPro. Here is the new Insights button:

When William clicked on this button, he was presented with profile suggestions including:

Get more reviews

Add updates to your profile

Show people what's new

Here is that screenshot:

In the old days, the Performance tab was called Insights and it was just analytics data. This is different, this is new.

