Google updated its JavaScript SEO documentation for the third time this week, this time to say that "while pages with a 200 HTTP status code are sent to rendering, this might not be the case for pages with a non-200 HTTP status code."

The changes include adding the words "with a 200 HTTP status code" to this line "Googlebot queues all pages with a 200 HTTP status code for rendering."

Google also added this new note, that says:

All pages with a 200 HTTP status code are sent to the rendering queue, no matter whether JavaScript is present on the page. If the HTTP status code is non-200 (for example, on error pages with 404 status code), rendering might be skipped.

Here is a screenshot of the section of the page that was updated:

Google also updated its JavaScript canonical advice and noindex tag advice this week.

Forum discussion at X.

 

