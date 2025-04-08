Google Refreshes Its Merchant Opportunities Report

Google announced it has refreshed its Shopping tab listings report which it initially launched in November 2022 and renamed it to the Merchant opportunities report. The refreshed report now includes details about payments methods and store ratings, Google said.

Google has a new help document on this refreshed report that explains:

The Merchant opportunities report shows you recommendations for improving how your online shop appears on Google. You'll see this report if you have an eligible site that sells physical goods.

Adding store information can improve the display of your products and help people when they’re shopping on Google. If you’ve created and associated your Merchant Center account under Merchant opportunities in Search Console, you’ll see suggested opportunities, including:

- Add shipping and returns
- Set up store ratings
- Add payment methods

You can return to the report to see if your information is pending, approved, or flagged for issues that need fixing.

Here is a screenshot of the new report:

Gsc Merchant Opportunties Detailed

Brodie Clark who does a lot with these reports in his SEO practice said on X, "The primary change relates to the report now including information related store attributes such as for shipping and returns, payment methods being available, along with the Seller Rating." "Having this information as thorough and as competitive as possible can contribute in a big way to your Top Quality Store badge showing for your site, which directly correlates with improved rankings – so make sure to get on top of this information if you haven't already," he added.

He also shared his screenshot from one of his GSC profiles:

Gsc Merchant Opportunties

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

