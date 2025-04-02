Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, said it again, that Google does not have a system to recognize if a site is run by a big brand and then automatically just ranks it higher. He said on X, "but no, we don't have a brand-ranking system."

I mean, not that most of you believe it, but Google has said this countless times over the years, including a few months ago.

Danny explained on X, after he felt he may have been misquoted at the Search Central Live NYC event:

I given I talked at length at the event (and other things in the past) about how we're not somehow trying to detect a "brand" and then rank based on it being a big brand, small brand, whatever brand, it feels like a paraphrase and misses some important context.

He went on to add that a brand is about what people recognize and it can be a large brand, medium brand or even a small brand (like this site). He added:

People recognize something (of whatever size) as standing out. And that in terms of search, that may *correlate* with signals we use to reward content.

You can try to go through the 14,000 ranking signals and find ones that may correlate.

Here is the post on X:

It's difficult to tell when things are quoted out of a live event if they are actually direct quotations or not. This, I suspect it's a paraphrase (could be wrong). But I given I talked at length at the event (and other things in the past) about how we're not somehow trying to… — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 1, 2025

Here is a screenshot of it:

So, really, not much of what he said here is new, but hey, I figured I'd cover it again.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: A bit more was added on this later today:

Sam, I gave these remarks at a live event. I'm pretty sure people who were there would agree that I actually was talking pretty fast, probably so much so that it can be hard to keep up. There wasn't a lot of "hmm, let me pause and consider how to answer that without answering… — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) April 2, 2025

Here is what Sullivan added:

Sam, I gave these remarks at a live event. I'm pretty sure people who were there would agree that I actually was talking pretty fast, probably so much so that it can be hard to keep up. There wasn't a lot of "hmm, let me pause and consider how to answer that without answering that." Which leads to what I was talking about. It's not that -- again -- we have some system that says "This is a brand and therefore rank that brand higher than some other brand." When I said in my follow-up post, "We don't have a brand-ranking system," it's difficult for me to understand what is supposedly me lying or obfuscating there. It's a pretty clear cut statement. Then again, if you are already predisposed to assume I'm lying, there's not a lot I can really add on that. What I was talking about in my remarks is that there are all these things that people try to research to find that make them go "Look! Brand = better rankings!" That's not a surprising *correlation* but it's not the same as "Google calculates your brand and gave you X% brand boost." What it means is if you've built a brand (of any size - my local pizza place as a local brand I recognize), something recognizable, something that people deliberately seek out and trust to the point of perhaps looking for you directly or going to you directly, you probably are doing a nice job with satisfying people generally. And our ranking systems are trying to reward sites by looking at a lot of signals we think align with that. So if you're a site looking to set yourself apart from other sites that might be all offering similar things, commodity information, whatever -- you're one in a sea of choices, understanding how you stand out in that and build your brand (of whatever size, big, small, etc) is generally a good idea period -- overall -- completely independent of search. And by doing that, you probably align with the things that search wants to reward (which is not to say our systems are perfect; they are not, and there are things we need to keep doing on our end which leads to well, this.

And over here: