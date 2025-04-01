It's time for the monthly Google Webmaster Report - the April 2025 version. This month we had the Google March 2025 core update kick off and finish rolling out. Google launched AI Mode, AI Overviews are now powered by Gemini 2.0, we saw some weird AI search tests, expansion of AI Overviews and a whole slew of AI changes.
Google Search Console announced the 24-hour view in the API at the Google Search Central Live NYC event, which I summed up. Google Search won't say all sites will recover and won't say if/when exactly from previous updates. Google admitted if searchers don't use your pages, it may drop out of the search results. Google also made some subtle changes to its spam policy, which mean more...
On the local side, Google Business Profiles are super delayed, there were reverfication bugs, there is a resurfacing reviews bug and edits not approved issue going on. But at least we got expressive reactions.
Google Search saw 22% growth in searches, with over 5 trillion searches per year. Gemini will replace Google Assistant, Google dropped the page annotations feature and so much more.
Below are all the larger headlines for the past month and if you missed last month, you can see March here.
Google Algorithm Updates:
- Google March 2025 Core Update Is Rolling Out - Here Is A Deeper Dive
- Google March Core Update Volatility Status
- Google Confirms Volatility Prior To March 2025 Core Update Was Not That Core Update
- Google March 2025 Core Update Volatility Bursts Or Tools Confused?
- Google March 2025 Core Update Volatility Heats Up At Tail End Of Update
- Google March 2025 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
- Early March Google Search Ranking Volatility
- Google AI Mode - It's Here - Here Is How To Access It
- Official: Google AI Overviews Powered By Gemini 2.0
- Google Tests AI Search Options Beyond AI Mode
- Google AI Mode Access Roll Out Bug? Now Fixed.
- Google Responds To Publishers Concerns On AI Mode
- Google Expands AI Overviews To More EU Regions
- Google Tests AI Overviews In Middle Of Search Results Page
- Google Tests Links In AI Overviews To More Search Results
- Google Expands Health Overviews & Adds What People Suggest In Search
- Google Brings Back Local Pack To AI Overviews
- Google AI (SGE) While Browsing No Longer
- Google Promoting AI Mode With Banner Ad In Search Results
- Google Said It Made Updates To AI Overviews Links In May But Did Not
- Google Shopping AI Vision Match, Try Out New Looks & Try On Expands
- Study: AI Search Engines Are Confidently Wrong Too Often
- Google Search: No Specific Date For Independent Sites Surface Better
- Google: If Searchers Don't Use Your Page In Search It May Be Removed
- Google Expands Site Reputation Abuse Policy Manual Actions Next Steps
- Google Goes After Spam Practices vs Spam Content - Doc Change
- Google: Stop Over Focusing On Tiny SEO Metrics
- My Takeaways From Google Search Central Live NYC 2025
- Google Updates Googlebot's IP Addresses In JSON File Daily
- Google Merchant Center Adds Return Code Example With returnPolicyCountry
- Google Business Profiles Appeals Still Delayed
- Google Working Through Google Business Profiles Support Requests
- Google Business Profiles Fixed The Reverification Bug
- Google Business Profile Now Associated With Local Service Ads
- Google Hijacks Restaurants Booking System Leading To No Available Reservations
- Google AI Overviews Itinerary, Lens Tour Guide, Maps Screenshot & Track Prices
- Google Business Profile Good For Kids Icon
- Google Knowledge Panel With Expandable Places Map
- Google Business Reviews Gain Expressive Reactions
- Google Business Profiles Create QR Codes For Reviews
Google Business Profiles Your Edit Was Not Approved Glitch
Google Business Profiles Bug Resurfacing Old Fake Removed Reviews
- Data: Google Search Had 22% Growth In Searches Year Over Year
- Google Answers Over 5 Trillion Searches Per Year
- Report: 1/3rd Don't Use Google Search (Web) All That Much
- Google: 10% Of Younger Google Searches Start With Circle To Search
- Google Assistant To Be Replaced By Gemini
- Google Drops The Horrid Page Annotations Feature
- Google: Removing EU News Publishers Had No Impact On Search Ad Revenue
- Google Search Paperclip Icon For Search Results
- Google Search Knowledge Panels Larger Font
