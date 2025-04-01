April 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Apr 1, 2025 - 7:11 am 2 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Webmaster Report

It's time for the monthly Google Webmaster Report - the April 2025 version. This month we had the Google March 2025 core update kick off and finish rolling out. Google launched AI Mode, AI Overviews are now powered by Gemini 2.0, we saw some weird AI search tests, expansion of AI Overviews and a whole slew of AI changes.

Google Search Console announced the 24-hour view in the API at the Google Search Central Live NYC event, which I summed up. Google Search won't say all sites will recover and won't say if/when exactly from previous updates. Google admitted if searchers don't use your pages, it may drop out of the search results. Google also made some subtle changes to its spam policy, which mean more...

On the local side, Google Business Profiles are super delayed, there were reverfication bugs, there is a resurfacing reviews bug and edits not approved issue going on. But at least we got expressive reactions.

Google Search saw 22% growth in searches, with over 5 trillion searches per year. Gemini will replace Google Assistant, Google dropped the page annotations feature and so much more.

Below are all the larger headlines for the past month and if you missed last month, you can see March here.

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google AI: Google Search Console: Google SEO: Google Local & Business Profiles: Other Google:

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 1, 2025

Apr 1, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Ranking Reddit AI Translated Pages Too Well

Apr 1, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google AI Overviews Tests Check Important Info Disclaimer

Apr 1, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests New Sitelinks Hover Shadow & Related Search Designs

Apr 1, 2025 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Copilot Answer Buttons To Image & Video Search

Apr 1, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

April 2025 Google Webmaster Report

Apr 1, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Behind Scenes From Recording Of Gmail Motion April Fools Prank
Next Story: Bing Copilot Answer Buttons To Image & Video Search

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.