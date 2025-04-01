It's time for the monthly Google Webmaster Report - the April 2025 version. This month we had the Google March 2025 core update kick off and finish rolling out. Google launched AI Mode, AI Overviews are now powered by Gemini 2.0, we saw some weird AI search tests, expansion of AI Overviews and a whole slew of AI changes.

Google Search Console announced the 24-hour view in the API at the Google Search Central Live NYC event, which I summed up. Google Search won't say all sites will recover and won't say if/when exactly from previous updates. Google admitted if searchers don't use your pages, it may drop out of the search results. Google also made some subtle changes to its spam policy, which mean more...

On the local side, Google Business Profiles are super delayed, there were reverfication bugs, there is a resurfacing reviews bug and edits not approved issue going on. But at least we got expressive reactions.

Google Search saw 22% growth in searches, with over 5 trillion searches per year. Gemini will replace Google Assistant, Google dropped the page annotations feature and so much more.

Below are all the larger headlines for the past month and if you missed last month, you can see March here.

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google AI:Google Search Console:Google SEO:Google Local & Business Profiles:Other Google:

