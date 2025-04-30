Google Tests Linking Reviews Button On Local Panel To AI Overviews

Google seems to be testing linking the "Reviews" button you see in the local panel, on a Google Business Profile, to AI Overviews. So when you search for a business, see the local panel on the right side, and then click on "reviews," you are taken to an AI Overview result.

This was spotted bg Todd Hayes, who posted a video of this on X - I cannot replicate this but here is his video:

I tried this logged in, logged out, numerous browsers, for my Google Business Profile, for others, and I cannot replicate this.

This is what he sees after you click on the reviews button:

Google Local Panel Reviews To Ai Overview

And this is what I see:

Google Local Panel Reviews Normal

I am not a fan of Google showing AI Overviews when you click on reviews. It should take you to the reviews.

Forum discussion at X.

 

