Google Business Profiles Video Verification Gets Video Previews

Apr 23, 2025
Filed Under Google Maps

Woman Recording Office Phone

Google has added video previews to the video verification within Google Business Profiles. Google's Lisa Landsman said this will help with "submitting, ensuring clarity and accuracy – saving you valuable time and reducing the need for resubmissions."

Here is a screenshot Lisa Landsman posted of this on LinkedIn:

Google Video Previews Verification

Google is hoping that those who are about to submit half complete video verifications will preview their videos here and then stop before submitting something that Google will reject anyway.

Lisa wrote:

We're thrilled to announce a new feature to streamline your video verification: Video Previews! Now, you can review your recordings before submitting, ensuring clarity and accuracy – saving you valuable time and reducing the need for resubmissions.

Learn more about video verification in our Help Center and if you’re having trouble with verification, you can find the contact us button within the verification status tool here.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

