Daily Search Forum Recap: May 1, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google AdSense ads are coming to third-party AI Chatbots. Apple Intelligence will soon make a deal to show Gemini results, as well as others. Google Ads launched channel reporting for PMax campaigns and more. Google Shopping Ads are experimenting with showing favicons. Google is testing AI Overviews on the right side. Microsoft reported earnings and its search ad revenues are up 21% again. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report today as well.

