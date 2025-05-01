Daily Search Forum Recap: May 1, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google AdSense ads are coming to third-party AI Chatbots. Apple Intelligence will soon make a deal to show Gemini results, as well as others. Google Ads launched channel reporting for PMax campaigns and more. Google Shopping Ads are experimenting with showing favicons. Google is testing AI Overviews on the right side. Microsoft reported earnings and its search ad revenues are up 21% again. I posted the monthly Google webmaster report today as well.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Official Google Ads Channel Reporting For Performance Max & More
In early March, it was leaked that Google Ads will be rolling out channel reporting for Performance Max campaigns. Well, now it is official, Google said they are introducing "new channel-level reporting in Performance Max" plus, "full search terms reporting and more detailed asset reporting that show you all the metrics for individual assets."
Google AdSense To Show Ads In AI Chatbots
Google AdSense has been testing serving and displaying ads within AI Chatbots. Bloomberg reported Google has already begun testing this within AI search apps iAsk and Liner and plans to allow other AI Chatbot providers to include AdSense ads in their chat responses.
Google Testing Shopping Ads With Favicons
Google is testing showing favicons logos in its shopping ads, in the carousel of sponsored product results. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, confirmed this with me on X last night.
Apple Intelligence To Add Google Gemini & Other AI
Google has confirmed that Apple will be adding its Gemini AI service to Apple Intelligence by the end of 2025, reports are saying. We knew this would happen but we should also expect Apple to add not just Gemini but other AI services to Apple Intelligence.
Google Tests AI Overviews On Right Hand Side (Local?)
Google is testing showing AI Overviews on the right hand side of the search results page. I am not sure if this is specific to local queries and a replacement of sorts for the local panel, I hope not.
Microsoft Bing Advertising Revenue Up 21% Again
Microsoft reported its third quarter 2025 earnings and it showed that its search and advertising revenue was up 21%, again. The previous quarter it was up 21% as well, then the quarter before that was up 18%, then 19% but before than it was 12% and 8%.
May 2025 Google Webmaster Report
Here is our monthly Google Webmaster Report - the May 2025 edition - where I summarize the past 30 days or so of the big organic Google related news in one place. Google did not have any official Google ranking updates but we sure did see several days of intense ranking volatility.
Google Chicago Stage Backdrop
Here is an interesting spot at the Google office in Chicago. It seems like this is of a stage, where there is this replaceable backdrop, and it says Google Chicago in blue script at the top with a photo of the Chicago skyline.
Other Great Search Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
