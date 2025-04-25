Google is testing a new version of the mobile search results snippets where the URL is now blue, still clickable. Also, a variation where they are switching the placement of the URL and the site name.

This was spotted by Brodie Clark, who posted both variations on X and his SERPNotes - here are those screenshots.

Here is the version where Google is testing blue colors for the URL, side-by-side:

Here is an example of switching the placement of the URL and the site name:

Here are more examples:

I also spotted this as well pic.twitter.com/ER1MtO9Rfq — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) April 22, 2025

Google always be testing...

