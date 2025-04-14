Google is testing yet another search feature that generates new queries on Google Search. This one is named "Ask a follow-up" and they are sported with the Gemini stars next to them.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted images of this on X - when you click on the Ask a follow up query, you are taken to a new set of search results:

Here are more:

Google is testing ask a follow-up in the SERP. When I click on one, it redirects to a new query in the search bar.@rustybrick@gaganghotra_ @brodieseo pic.twitter.com/oJhzbK2mSU — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) April 11, 2025

Google is testing out an 'ask a follow-up' unit with search suggestions. Interestingly, these suggestions display with a star icon beside them which is the same symbol used for AI-related features. This test was first spotted by @SachuPatel53124. Details: https://t.co/Dxzmk1Fjkr pic.twitter.com/533t45GaCc — SERP Alert ⚡️ (@SERPalerts) April 11, 2025

Generate those queries Google!

