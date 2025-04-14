Google Ask A Follow-Up Search Box

Google is testing yet another search feature that generates new queries on Google Search. This one is named "Ask a follow-up" and they are sported with the Gemini stars next to them.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted images of this on X - when you click on the Ask a follow up query, you are taken to a new set of search results:

Google Ask A Follow Up Results

Google Ask A Follow Up Results

Here are more:

Generate those queries Google!

Forum discussion at X.

I am currently offline for the Passover holiday, this post was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today.

 

