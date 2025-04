Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google recently said it made Search "much faster," at least that is what Rajan Patel, the VP of Engineering at Google Search said on X. There is a larger blog post that Google wrote up on this, which I initially decided not to cover but I changed my mind.

Rajan wrote, "We recently made Search much faster. As a result, we’re saving users a collective 1 million hours every single day – which means 100+ hrs saved in the time you took to read this tweet."

We recently made Search much faster. As a result, we’re saving users a collective 1 million hours every single day – which means 100+ hrs saved in the time you took to read this tweet. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) April 17, 2025

The blog post says, "Collectively, over the past two years, these latency improvements have saved users over 1 million hours every single day."

So that line threw me off, I mean, just in February, Google told us they made Search faster by 67 milliseconds - now that is a number. But when Google said "over the past two years" - that is not "recently" as Rajan put it above in his tweet.

In 2014, Google said they sped up mobile search 100-150 milliseconds and before that in 2013 by 200-400 milliseconds.

I did ask Google for more numbers on this when they sent me their press release, but I did not get anything back.

So Google Search is much faster over the past two years and that is recent.

