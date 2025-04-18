Google recently said it made Search "much faster," at least that is what Rajan Patel, the VP of Engineering at Google Search said on X. There is a larger blog post that Google wrote up on this, which I initially decided not to cover but I changed my mind.

Rajan wrote, "We recently made Search much faster. As a result, we’re saving users a collective 1 million hours every single day – which means 100+ hrs saved in the time you took to read this tweet."

We recently made Search much faster. As a result, we’re saving users a collective 1 million hours every single day – which means 100+ hrs saved in the time you took to read this tweet. — Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) April 17, 2025

The blog post says, "Collectively, over the past two years, these latency improvements have saved users over 1 million hours every single day."

So that line threw me off, I mean, just in February, Google told us they made Search faster by 67 milliseconds - now that is a number. But when Google said "over the past two years" - that is not "recently" as Rajan put it above in his tweet.

In 2014, Google said they sped up mobile search 100-150 milliseconds and before that in 2013 by 200-400 milliseconds.

I did ask Google for more numbers on this when they sent me their press release, but I did not get anything back.

So Google Search is much faster over the past two years and that is recent.

Forum discussion at X.