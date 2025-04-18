Google Made Search Much Faster - But How Much Faster?

Apr 18, 2025 - 7:51 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Speed

Google recently said it made Search "much faster," at least that is what Rajan Patel, the VP of Engineering at Google Search said on X. There is a larger blog post that Google wrote up on this, which I initially decided not to cover but I changed my mind.

Rajan wrote, "We recently made Search much faster. As a result, we’re saving users a collective 1 million hours every single day – which means 100+ hrs saved in the time you took to read this tweet."

The blog post says, "Collectively, over the past two years, these latency improvements have saved users over 1 million hours every single day."

So that line threw me off, I mean, just in February, Google told us they made Search faster by 67 milliseconds - now that is a number. But when Google said "over the past two years" - that is not "recently" as Rajan put it above in his tweet.

In 2014, Google said they sped up mobile search 100-150 milliseconds and before that in 2013 by 200-400 milliseconds.

I did ask Google for more numbers on this when they sent me their press release, but I did not get anything back.

So Google Search is much faster over the past two years and that is recent.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ruled A Monopoly Again, Heated Volatility, Google ccTLD Change, Ads Safety Report & AI Overviews

Apr 18, 2025 - 8:01 am
Google

Google Made Search Much Faster - But How Much Faster?

Apr 18, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

New Google Merchant Center Popular Products Report

Apr 18, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: No Positive SEO Effect From .esports Domain

Apr 18, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Age Exclusions Rolling Out

Apr 18, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Discover Cropping Publisher Images In New Full Width Redesign

Apr 18, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: New Google Merchant Center Popular Products Report
Next Story: Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ruled A Monopoly Again, Heated Volatility, Google ccTLD Change, Ads Safety Report & AI Overviews

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.