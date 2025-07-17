Daily Search Forum Recap: July 17, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google announced the June 2025 core update finished after just over 16 days, but we still see volatility. Google rolled out Gemini 2.5 Pro for AI Mode and Deep Search but you need to pay for it. Google also has AI-powered local business calling, like the Ask For Me feature. Google officially rolled out AI summaries for Google Discover. Google Ads call assets QR codes or send emails are tracked by Google. Google is testing much larger favicons.

