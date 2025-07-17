Daily Search Forum Recap: July 17, 2025

Jul 17, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google announced the June 2025 core update finished after just over 16 days, but we still see volatility. Google rolled out Gemini 2.5 Pro for AI Mode and Deep Search but you need to pay for it. Google also has AI-powered local business calling, like the Ask For Me feature. Google officially rolled out AI summaries for Google Discover. Google Ads call assets QR codes or send emails are tracked by Google. Google is testing much larger favicons.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google June 2025 Core Update Finished Rolling Out
    Google's June 2025 core update is now done rolling out, it took 16 days and 18 hours to complete. The core update started on June 30, 2025 at around 10:34 am ET and ended on July 17, 2025 at around 4:18 am ET. Google posted saying, "The rollout was complete as of July 17, 2025."
  • Google AI Mode Gets Gemini 2.5 Pro & Deep Search For A Fee
    Google is charging searchers to access the latest and best of its AI Mode and Deep Search. Google released Gemini 2.5 Pro for AI Mode and Deep Search for Google AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers.
  • Google Discover Officially Gets AI-Generated Summaries
    Several weeks ago, we reported Google was testing AI-generated summaries for Google Discover. Well, according to TechCrunch, Google has confirmed as of this week, this is an official launch and is rolling out in the U.S.
  • How The Google Ask For Me Feature Works & New AI Local Calling
    Earlier this year, Google released a new search labs feature named Ask For Me. Google would call local businesses to get the information you need and then send it to you, without you having to pick up a phone. Well, it is still in labs, still an experiment, I am still on the waitlist but according to one user, it can be hit or miss.
  • Google Ads Tracks Call Assets QR Codes Or Send Email
    For the past couple of years, we've seen Google show QR codes you can scan and email or text this number to call features in the Google Ads. Google's Ads Liaison, Ginny Marvin, confirmed that these actions are indeed tracked by Google Ads, down to the conversion, if you set those up.
  • Google Tests Much Larger Favicons In Search
    Google is testing much larger favicons in the Google Search results on mobile. We've seen Google test variations to favicons and sitenames countless times and covered a lot of them here but this version has Google using a really large favicon and sometimes removing the site name completely.
  • Google Dinosaur Replacement Employee Badge
    I guess if a Googler loses his or her badge they can pick up a replacement badge. That replacement badge has a picture of the dinosaur from Chrome. This was shared by Satyajeet Salgar of Google on X, who wrote, "I guess they have a new replacement badge."

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Web Analytics

Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Broken Again

Jul 17, 2025 - 10:40 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 17, 2025

Jul 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google AI Mode Gets Gemini 2.5 Pro & Deep Search For A Fee

Jul 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Discover Officially Gets AI-Generated Summaries

Jul 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

How The Google Ask For Me Feature Works & New AI Local Calling

Jul 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Much Larger Favicons In Search

Jul 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google AI Mode Gets Gemini 2.5 Pro & Deep Search For A Fee
Next Story: Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Broken Again

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.