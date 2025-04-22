Google Tests Shaded Blue Gradient Site Name & Favicon

Apr 22, 2025 - 7:41 am
Filed Under Google

Google Logo Blue Gradient

About a year ago, we covered numerous tests with shaded site name and favicon sections of the snippet. Google continues to test this, but we're now seeing a blue gradient version of the style.

Brodie Clark spotted this and posted about it on X and on his SERP notes page. Brodie wrote:

Google is now running a test where the top ranking result on mobile is made more prominent in Search by having blue shading. The blue shade for the top result displays across the section for the favicon, site name and URL

Here is his screenshot:

Google Shaded Blue Gradient Snippet

I am not sure I like this but it can work...

Forum discussion at X.

 

