Google Data Export

I am hearing reports that the Google Search Console API and tools that use the API, including Big Query exports, bulk exports and third party tools, are stuck with data from April 22nd but nothing sooner. It seems like there is something stuck in the data pipes within the API.

The web interface is showing more recent data but the API and related exports seem to be backed up by a week or so.

Here are some of the complaints I found on X about this:

SEO thought for Monday Morning - is the GSC API a few days behind? Looking at my Looker Studio charts the data stops at the 22nd April - also SEOtesting for the same sites. Menwhile over in the GSC dashboard itself they up to the 25th April.

#seo #google #gsc

— SimonCox (@simoncox.com) April 27, 2025 at 5:08 PM

I am also seeing complaints about this in private SEO groups.

So if you see this issue, you are not alone, I suspect Google will fix it, in fact, I know Google is aware of it and I suspect it will catch up in the next day or so...

Update: John Mueller from Google said it should be fixed soon:

Should be caught up soon - sorry for the delay.

— John Mueller (@johnmu.com) April 28, 2025 at 10:54 AM

Forum discussion at X.

 

