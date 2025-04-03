Google AI Summaries Now In Local Knowledge Panels

Last November, Google began using AI to generate review summaries in Google Maps. Well, now they seem to be showing up in the local knowledge panels on the right side of the Google Search results page. These are summaries of the business, not review summaries.

Amy Toman spotted this and posted about it on Bluesky - she wrote:

Saw a couple of fun new elements on a GBP this morning: an AI-generated summary, and the option to report it. The summary is nicely detailed, and the option to report it will be very helpful over time (I've had a lot of business owners contact Support when they were wrong).

Here is a screenshot:

Google Review Summary Panel

The about link goes to a Google help document on How Google sources and uses information in local listings.

— Amy Toman (@bubblesup.bsky.social) April 2, 2025 at 9:15 AM

Forum discussion at Bluesky.

 

