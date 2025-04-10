Google Search Analytics API Hourly Data For Past 10 Days

Google has finally rolled out API access to its 24-hour data feed of Search Performance data. And it is two days more than we expected, with Google giving us this hourly data for the past 10 days, not the initial 8 days that Google promised us.

Google announced, "we're adding support for hourly data to the Search Analytics API." Google added, "while the product displays hourly data only for the past 24 hours, the API will return data for up to 10 days with an hourly breakdown."

Google added the 24-hour view to the search performance report in Search Console in December. Then a few weeks later offered a way to export that data, but API access was not available - well, that was until yesterday.

Google said, in order to make hourly data available in the Search Analytics API, Google introduced 2 changes to the API request body:

  • New ApiDimension named HOUR for you to group the response by hour.
  • New dataState value named HOURLY_ALL, which should be used when grouping by HOUR. This will indicate that hourly data might be partial.

Here is a sample API request:

Api Request

Sample API response:

Api Response

More from this announcement:

And it is confirmed, the API has this data as of this morning:

Forum discussion at X.

 

