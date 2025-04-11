Google Expands Availability For Structured Data Carousels (beta)

Apr 11, 2025 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Carousel Logo

Google has expanded where the Structured data carousels (beta) search feature works and for what types of queries. When it first launched, about a year ago, it was available for flights queries in Germany, France, Czechia, and the UK. Now it is available for queries related to ground transportation, hotels, vacation rentals, local business, and things to do (for example, events, tours, and activities) in all European Economic Area (EEA) countries.

The previous language read:

This feature is in beta and you may see changes in requirements or guidelines, as we develop this feature. If your business is based in EEA, or serves users in EEA, and you would like to learn more and express interest in these new experiences, you can start by filling out the applicable form (for flights queries, use the interest form for flights queries).

This feature is currently only available in European Economic Area (EEA) countries, on both desktop and mobile devices. It's available for travel, local, and shopping queries. For shopping queries, it's being tested first in Germany, France, Czechia, and the UK.

The current language now reads:

This feature is in beta and you may see changes in requirements or guidelines, as we develop this feature. If your business is based in EEA, or serves users in EEA, and you would like to learn more and express interest in these new experiences, you can start by filling out the applicable form:

- For queries related to ground transportation, hotels, vacation rentals, local business, and things to do (for example, events, tours, and activities), use this Google Search aggregator features interest form
-For flights queries, use this flight queries interest form
-For shopping queries, get started with the Comparison Shopping Services (CSS) program

This feature is currently only available in European Economic Area (EEA) countries, on both desktop and mobile devices. It's available for travel, local, and shopping queries.

Here's how carousels can look in Google Search when you add ItemList markup in combination with a supported content type:

New Carousel Rich Result

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google

How Google Search Uses Your Feedback Submission

Apr 11, 2025 - 7:11 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Expands Availability For Structured Data Carousels (beta)

Apr 11, 2025 - 7:05 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 10, 2025

Apr 10, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Kicks In April 9th & 10th

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Campaigns New Lifecycle Goals & Image Controls

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests More From Retailer Expandable Product Carousel

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Previous Story: Microsoft Advertising Accelerate Punta Cana Party
Next Story: How Google Search Uses Your Feedback Submission

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.