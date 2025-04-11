Google has expanded where the Structured data carousels (beta) search feature works and for what types of queries. When it first launched, about a year ago, it was available for flights queries in Germany, France, Czechia, and the UK. Now it is available for queries related to ground transportation, hotels, vacation rentals, local business, and things to do (for example, events, tours, and activities) in all European Economic Area (EEA) countries.

The previous language read:

This feature is in beta and you may see changes in requirements or guidelines, as we develop this feature. If your business is based in EEA, or serves users in EEA, and you would like to learn more and express interest in these new experiences, you can start by filling out the applicable form (for flights queries, use the interest form for flights queries). This feature is currently only available in European Economic Area (EEA) countries, on both desktop and mobile devices. It's available for travel, local, and shopping queries. For shopping queries, it's being tested first in Germany, France, Czechia, and the UK.

The current language now reads:

This feature is in beta and you may see changes in requirements or guidelines, as we develop this feature. If your business is based in EEA, or serves users in EEA, and you would like to learn more and express interest in these new experiences, you can start by filling out the applicable form: - For queries related to ground transportation, hotels, vacation rentals, local business, and things to do (for example, events, tours, and activities), use this Google Search aggregator features interest form

-For flights queries, use this flight queries interest form

-For shopping queries, get started with the Comparison Shopping Services (CSS) program



This feature is currently only available in European Economic Area (EEA) countries, on both desktop and mobile devices. It's available for travel, local, and shopping queries.

Here's how carousels can look in Google Search when you add ItemList markup in combination with a supported content type:

Forum discussion at X.