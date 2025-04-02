Google is testing placing vertical gray bars by the search results titles and descriptions, indenting them in a bit, for stylist purposes. I am not sure what this adds to the search results, but Google decided to test it.

This was spotted by a few people including Brodie Clark who posted on X and SERPAlerts and the Gadget Diary on X.

Here are some screenshots, followed by a video:

Bar by title:

Bar by description:

Here is a video of this in action:

Is this new @rustybrick Indentation in headline? pic.twitter.com/fp6a8SGKrl — The Gadget Diary (@GadgetDiaryIN) April 1, 2025

Forum discussion at X.