Google Search Tests Indent Vertical Bars By Title & Descriptions

Apr 2, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Lines

Google is testing placing vertical gray bars by the search results titles and descriptions, indenting them in a bit, for stylist purposes. I am not sure what this adds to the search results, but Google decided to test it.

This was spotted by a few people including Brodie Clark who posted on X and SERPAlerts and the Gadget Diary on X.

Here are some screenshots, followed by a video:

Bar by title: Google Serp Title Indent Bar

Bar by description: Google Serp Description Indent Bar

Here is a video of this in action:

Forum discussion at X.

 

