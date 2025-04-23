Google Posts/Updates are starting to disappear from the local panels within Google Search. I saw complaints about this yesterday and tested it by adding a post myself on my business, it was there, until it wasn't. Now I see a huge number of complaints that posts or updates are missing from Google local panels.

This is what it would look like, although, this is an old screenshot and the new screenshot I posted in the Google Business Profiles was removed over it being a "violation" for some reason:

When I check my profile now, I don't see any of my Google Posts and I no longer see a quick way to add posts. There is an option for updates at the top left but not on the right side panel:

There are tons of complaints across Local Search Forum, Google Business Forums and more.

Google Posts have been hidden for about 10 hours. A different Product Expert from Japan has already escalated this, but no official statement has been received yet. Google has not made any official statement. I believe this is some kind of glitch and am monitoring the situation. — Hiroko Imai (@HirokoImai2) April 23, 2025

Update: James posted an update in this thread saying, "Thank you everyone. Google is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it."