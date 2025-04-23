Google Posts Go Missing From Local Panels

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:35 am 5 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Postit Notes

Google Posts/Updates are starting to disappear from the local panels within Google Search. I saw complaints about this yesterday and tested it by adding a post myself on my business, it was there, until it wasn't. Now I see a huge number of complaints that posts or updates are missing from Google local panels.

This is what it would look like, although, this is an old screenshot and the new screenshot I posted in the Google Business Profiles was removed over it being a "violation" for some reason:

Google Add Update Search Google Posts 1630857453

When I check my profile now, I don't see any of my Google Posts and I no longer see a quick way to add posts. There is an option for updates at the top left but not on the right side panel:

Rustybrick Google Posts

There are tons of complaints across Local Search Forum, Google Business Forums and more.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forum and Google Business Forums.

Update: James posted an update in this thread saying, "Thank you everyone. Google is aware of the issue and is working to resolve it."

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Web Analytics

Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Glitching

Apr 23, 2025 - 10:54 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2025

Apr 23, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Stops Supporting Special Announcement Structured Data On July 31

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

More Studies Show AI Overviews Harm Google Click Through Rates

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Maps

Google Posts Go Missing From Local Panels

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:35 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Video Verification Gets Video Previews

Apr 23, 2025 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: Google Business Profiles Video Verification Gets Video Previews
Next Story: More Studies Show AI Overviews Harm Google Click Through Rates

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.