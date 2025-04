Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google Search is not just having its AI Overviews link back to itself but also search features like Things To Know. This is all while Google touts how it is seeing impressive growth in search results (artificially inflated?) and while supposedly prioritizing traffic to publishers (made up also?).

I should note, this is also being tested in the people also ask section.

Sachin Patel spotted this and posted about it on X and I was able to replicate it for some queries.

Here is an example of me expanding one of the "Things To Know" where Google is showing several dotted links in the response, they all link back to show you more Google Search results.

Here is a screenshot I took:

Here is a GIF I made of it:

Here is how it looks with AI Overviews, which Google was still doing last week:

Google AI Overviews continues to link to its own search results - I can even replicate - here is a quick video - story updated at https://t.co/e1oMAr8hcw https://t.co/m2L2l8rMbn pic.twitter.com/5MXs2SORRc — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) April 4, 2025

People also ask:

They tested the same for the PAA section. pic.twitter.com/45WULgKJOe — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) April 7, 2025

