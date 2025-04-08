Google Things To Know Also Linking Back To More Search Results

Google

Google Search is not just having its AI Overviews link back to itself but also search features like Things To Know. This is all while Google touts how it is seeing impressive growth in search results (artificially inflated?) and while supposedly prioritizing traffic to publishers (made up also?).

I should note, this is also being tested in the people also ask section.

Sachin Patel spotted this and posted about it on X and I was able to replicate it for some queries.

Here is an example of me expanding one of the "Things To Know" where Google is showing several dotted links in the response, they all link back to show you more Google Search results.

Here is a screenshot I took:

Google Things To Know Linking To Google Search Results

Here is a GIF I made of it:

Google Things To Know Linking To Google Search Results

Here is how it looks with AI Overviews, which Google was still doing last week:

People also ask:

Forum discussion at X.

 

