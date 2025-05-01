Google AdSense has been testing serving and displaying ads within AI Chatbots. Bloomberg reported Google has already begun testing this within AI search apps iAsk and Liner and plans to allow other AI Chatbot providers to include AdSense ads in their chat responses.

Bloomberg wrote:

Earlier this year, the Google AdSense network, which traditionally displays ads in search results and in the margins of websites, has expanded to include conversations with chatbots operated by AI startups. Google made the move after conducting tests last year and earlier this year with a handful of startups, including AI search apps iAsk and Liner, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

This will obviously allow Google to tap this new and upcoming market of AI Chatbots and even let them easily into those third-parties that have AI Search share.

A Google spokesperson confirmed with Bloomberg that “AdSense for Search is available for websites that want to show relevant ads in their conversational AI experiences.” Startups iAsk and Liner declined to comment on their relationship with Google, Bloomberg added.

Yesterday, Google posted an AdSense update which I am not sure if it is related to this but says, "Upcoming changes to the commonly used set of ad technology providers."

You'd have to assume, Google will show ads in Gemini at some point as well.

I don't think anyone is surprised that Google wants to show ads in AI Chat and is opening AdSense for this.

