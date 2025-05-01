Google AdSense To Show Ads In AI Chatbots

May 1, 2025 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Ads Chat Interface

Google AdSense has been testing serving and displaying ads within AI Chatbots. Bloomberg reported Google has already begun testing this within AI search apps iAsk and Liner and plans to allow other AI Chatbot providers to include AdSense ads in their chat responses.

Bloomberg wrote:

Earlier this year, the Google AdSense network, which traditionally displays ads in search results and in the margins of websites, has expanded to include conversations with chatbots operated by AI startups. Google made the move after conducting tests last year and earlier this year with a handful of startups, including AI search apps iAsk and Liner, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

This will obviously allow Google to tap this new and upcoming market of AI Chatbots and even let them easily into those third-parties that have AI Search share.

A Google spokesperson confirmed with Bloomberg that “AdSense for Search is available for websites that want to show relevant ads in their conversational AI experiences.” Startups iAsk and Liner declined to comment on their relationship with Google, Bloomberg added.

Yesterday, Google posted an AdSense update which I am not sure if it is related to this but says, "Upcoming changes to the commonly used set of ad technology providers."

You'd have to assume, Google will show ads in Gemini at some point as well.

I don't think anyone is surprised that Google wants to show ads in AI Chat and is opening AdSense for this.

Forum discussion at Techmeme.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: May 1, 2025

May 1, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

May 2025 Google Webmaster Report

May 1, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google AdSense

Google AdSense To Show Ads In AI Chatbots

May 1, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

Apple Intelligence To Add Google Gemini & Other AI

May 1, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Official Google Ads Channel‬‭ Reporting For Performance Max & More

May 1, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Testing Shopping Ads With Favicons

May 1, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Apple Intelligence To Add Google Gemini & Other AI
Next Story: May 2025 Google Webmaster Report

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.