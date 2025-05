Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google AdSense has been testing serving and displaying ads within AI Chatbots. Bloomberg reported Google has already begun testing this within AI search apps iAsk and Liner and plans to allow other AI Chatbot providers to include AdSense ads in their chat responses.

Bloomberg wrote:

Earlier this year, the Google AdSense network, which traditionally displays ads in search results and in the margins of websites, has expanded to include conversations with chatbots operated by AI startups. Google made the move after conducting tests last year and earlier this year with a handful of startups, including AI search apps iAsk and Liner, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

This will obviously allow Google to tap this new and upcoming market of AI Chatbots and even let them easily into those third-parties that have AI Search share.

A Google spokesperson confirmed with Bloomberg that “AdSense for Search is available for websites that want to show relevant ads in their conversational AI experiences.” Startups iAsk and Liner declined to comment on their relationship with Google, Bloomberg added.

Yesterday, Google posted an AdSense update which I am not sure if it is related to this but says, "Upcoming changes to the commonly used set of ad technology providers."

You'd have to assume, Google will show ads in Gemini at some point as well.

I don't think anyone is surprised that Google wants to show ads in AI Chat and is opening AdSense for this.

