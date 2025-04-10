Google is testing various link formats in AI Mode. Initially, Google launched AI Mode with those tiny paperclip links, but Google, like they've done in AI Overviews, is testing in AI Mode, anchor text links and URL links within the text of the AI response.

These tests were spotted by Sachin Patel who posted these screenshots on X:

Anchor text links in AI Mode responses:

URL based links in AI Mode responses:

I mean, any of these are improvements to those small little paperclip icons.

