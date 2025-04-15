As you know, Google is okay with linking its AI Overviews back to more Google Search results. But is Google okay with linking the same query, to the same query, over and over again, through the AI Overviews?

Matthew Kerr spotted this for a search on the query [narcissit] - where if you click on the highlighted underlined word, you go to a new search results page, for that query, that also generates the same AI Overview, that also links to a new Google Search results page for the same query.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Here is what Kerr posted on X:

Found a ridiculous AIO link supposedly going to the same search result. Anyone else seeing anything like this? @rustybrick @lilyraynyc pic.twitter.com/DB22wcJxII — Matthew Kerr (@mkerrseo) April 14, 2025

This reminds me of the recursion joke in Google Search but this one is no joke.

Now, how is this useful?

