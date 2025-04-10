Google Letting Merchants Manage Brand Profiles

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Brand

Google sent out emails yesterday through Google Merchant Center inviting some brands to manage and edit their brand content on Google Search. I suspect this is the visual brand profile ads/pages but I am not sure. This doesn't seem like you have to pay to get these, which is why Merchant Center is just confusing.

The email was posted by David Kyle on X - the email says, "Get early access to edit your new brand profile on Search."

It says:

Last year we started showing shoppers a brand profile when they search for your business on Google. Now, we're inviting a select group of merchants to edit and manage their brand content on Search.

To get you started, we created a basic profile for you with information from your Merchant Center account and other sources*. To participate, claim your profile now to tell your brand story, update your imagery, and more.

There is then a button to "Claim your brand profile."

Here is a screenshot:

Gmc Brand Profile Email

Then I saw Joy Hawkins post this, which also looks like a brand profile page:

Google's help document says, "Your brand profile will showcase product pictures, brand imagery, and business information. Visual ways to showcase your brand: You can display your business information, shipping policies, latest products, and attractive deals with readily available discount codes. Improved shopper interactions: Shoppers can view key details like your business information, promotions, shipping policies, and videos."

And this help document says, "Building and maintaining a website for your business can be difficult and time-consuming. If you already have a Business profile in Business Profile manager, you can now send clicks from your Performance Max campaign to Business Profile (optimized for your ad). Like the Business Profile, which displays relevant information to people who find your business on Google Maps, your Business Profile (optimized for your ad) also shows information to people who click on your ad."

Have you seen these? I am not 100% sure what these are. They don't seem to be just for ads.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Kicks In April 9th & 10th

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:55 am
Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Campaigns New Lifecycle Goals & Image Controls

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests More From Retailer Expandable Product Carousel

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Letting Merchants Manage Brand Profiles

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Analytics API Hourly Data For Past 10 Days

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Tests Anchor Text & URL Base Links

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Analytics API Hourly Data For Past 10 Days
Next Story: Google Tests More From Retailer Expandable Product Carousel

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.