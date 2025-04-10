Google sent out emails yesterday through Google Merchant Center inviting some brands to manage and edit their brand content on Google Search. I suspect this is the visual brand profile ads/pages but I am not sure. This doesn't seem like you have to pay to get these, which is why Merchant Center is just confusing.

The email was posted by David Kyle on X - the email says, "Get early access to edit your new brand profile on Search."

It says:

Last year we started showing shoppers a brand profile when they search for your business on Google. Now, we're inviting a select group of merchants to edit and manage their brand content on Search. To get you started, we created a basic profile for you with information from your Merchant Center account and other sources*. To participate, claim your profile now to tell your brand story, update your imagery, and more.

There is then a button to "Claim your brand profile."

Here is a screenshot:

Then I saw Joy Hawkins post this, which also looks like a brand profile page:

👀 I've never seen a Google Business Profile like this. Has anyone ever seen one before?



Link ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CVxwFgLqqd — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) April 9, 2025

Google's help document says, "Your brand profile will showcase product pictures, brand imagery, and business information. Visual ways to showcase your brand: You can display your business information, shipping policies, latest products, and attractive deals with readily available discount codes. Improved shopper interactions: Shoppers can view key details like your business information, promotions, shipping policies, and videos."

And this help document says, "Building and maintaining a website for your business can be difficult and time-consuming. If you already have a Business profile in Business Profile manager, you can now send clicks from your Performance Max campaign to Business Profile (optimized for your ad). Like the Business Profile, which displays relevant information to people who find your business on Google Maps, your Business Profile (optimized for your ad) also shows information to people who click on your ad."

Have you seen these? I am not 100% sure what these are. They don't seem to be just for ads.

Wait, here it is. New option in the Marketing tab. pic.twitter.com/mehWxJBB9c — David Kyle | davidkyle.x (@DavidKyle) April 10, 2025

Forum discussion at X.