Google Music Notes

Google seems to have added a new section to music knowledge panels named "Behind the music." It seems that this is generated using Google's Gemini AI and gives you a bit of background on the song.

Glenn Gabe spotted this one, and posted on X numerous screenshots. He said, "More AIOs in the SERPs, this time for music. I haven't noticed this until recently, but when searching for a song, there's a "Behind the music" section which contains AI Overviews. At least there are links to publishers there."

I am able to replicate this one mobile, not on desktop, and here are my screenshots:

Google Ai Behind The Music

Here are more screenshots from Glenn:

Forum discussion at X.

 

