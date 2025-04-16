Google.com will soon be the only way to access Google Search. The ccTLD versions of Google will redirect to Google.com. That means if you try to go to Google.ca, Google.fr. Google.co.uk and so on, those will all redirect to Google.com.

This change will gradually roll out to all searchers in the coming months, Google said. Google wrote, "country-level domains are no longer necessary. So we’ll begin redirecting traffic from these ccTLDs to google.com to streamline people’s experience on Search."

This may result in searchers needing to reset their search settings and possibly log back into Google.

Google said this is an extension from their changes in 2017 to serve Google results based on your region. Google wrote, "Over the years, our ability to provide a local experience has improved. In 2017, we began providing the same experience with local results for everyone using Search, whether they were using google.com or their country’s ccTLD."

Google added this is just a change to your address bar and it won't impact the rankings and core search results. "It’s important to note that while this update will change what people see in their browser address bar, it won’t affect the way Search works, nor will it change how we handle obligations under national laws," Google wrote.

But it may impact your analytics, and you might have a harder time seeing if someone came to your site from Google France versus Google India.

Simon Cox asked John Mueller of Google how this will impact local SEO, and John responded on Bluesky, "I don't think you'd see any changes in those regards. (But I look forward to the inevitable external analyses :-))."

