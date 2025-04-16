We know Google loves to link to its own search results from the AI Overviews, and we have seen those links sometimes go in a loop of sorts. But did you know Google can show the same link to a website in the AI Overviews more than once?
This is probably not new but hey, it might be worth covering.
Sachin Patel spotted this, and I can't fully replicate it. But he posted this screenshot on X showing the same link, to the same two web sites, replicated twice in the first paragraph of the AI Overview:
This is what I see:
I don't know if this is a good or bad thing...
