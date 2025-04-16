Google AI Overviews With Duplicative Links

Apr 16, 2025
Filed Under Google

Google Build

We know Google loves to link to its own search results from the AI Overviews, and we have seen those links sometimes go in a loop of sorts. But did you know Google can show the same link to a website in the AI Overviews more than once?

This is probably not new but hey, it might be worth covering.

Sachin Patel spotted this, and I can't fully replicate it. But he posted this screenshot on X showing the same link, to the same two web sites, replicated twice in the first paragraph of the AI Overview:

Google Ai Overviews Duplicative Links

This is what I see:

Google Ai Overviews Duplicative Links2

I don't know if this is a good or bad thing...

Forum discussion at X.

 

