Google has been using AI to write parts of the knowledge panels for some time now. But now it seems, when Google does that, it will show references and link cards, like it does in the AI Overviews.

For example, when you do a search for [sundar pichai] or any notable individual, you will see an "Overview" section don't the right. In this case, it shows "References: Wikipedia, +3" under where the Overview is listed:

When you click on the "more" link, Google will expand it to show more over the Overview and the references it used:

This was spotted by Rashed Hasan Akash who posted a different example on X:

This was spotted by Rashed Hasan Akash who posted a different example on X:

Google Knowledge Panel pulling a Bing move—displaying multiple references now.

