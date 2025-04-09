Google Business Profiles Performance Messaging Clicks Report

Apr 9, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Female Business Owner On Phone

Google seems to be rolling out a new metric in the Google Business Profiles performance report for "messaging clicks." This was a feature we had in the old Google My Business reports in 2020 but it went away. But now it seems to be returning.

Brandon Schmidt, a local SEO, spotted this addition and posted about it on X - he said, "Using the new text message feature on your GBP listing? Google is providing performance data showing how many people clicked."

Here is his screenshot:

Gbp Message Clicks Report

I suspect this report will be a welcome addition for small businesses and local SEOs.

I personally do not see this in my reports but I turned off messaging for my business some time ago.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads PMax Campaigns New Lifecycle Goals & Image Controls

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests More From Retailer Expandable Product Carousel

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Letting Merchants Manage Brand Profiles

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Analytics API Hourly Data For Past 10 Days

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Tests Anchor Text & URL Base Links

Apr 10, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 9, 2025

Apr 9, 2025 - 10:00 am
Previous Story: Google Knowledge Panel AI Overview With Reference Links
Next Story: Google Business Profiles API Showing Driving Request For SABs?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.