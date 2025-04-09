Google seems to be rolling out a new metric in the Google Business Profiles performance report for "messaging clicks." This was a feature we had in the old Google My Business reports in 2020 but it went away. But now it seems to be returning.

Brandon Schmidt, a local SEO, spotted this addition and posted about it on X - he said, "Using the new text message feature on your GBP listing? Google is providing performance data showing how many people clicked."

Here is his screenshot:

I suspect this report will be a welcome addition for small businesses and local SEOs.

I personally do not see this in my reports but I turned off messaging for my business some time ago.

Forum discussion at X.