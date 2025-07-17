Google Analytics real-time reporting screens seem broken again. I am seeing a ton of complaints about GA4 real-time reporting not showing full data.

The GA4 real-time reporting reports in GA4 are simply not working as expected.

We had this a couple of months ago and it is happening again today.

Here are some complaints on this site here and on social media:

This started at about 10:20 am ET.

And of course, the worse time, right when a core update is done rolling out today.

You are not alone.

Forum discussion at threads above.