Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Broken Again

Jul 17, 2025 - 10:40 am 1 by
Filed Under Web Analytics

Google Analytics Broken

Google Analytics real-time reporting screens seem broken again. I am seeing a ton of complaints about GA4 real-time reporting not showing full data.

The GA4 real-time reporting reports in GA4 are simply not working as expected.

We had this a couple of months ago and it is happening again today.

Ga4 Real Time Broke

Here are some complaints on this site here and on social media:

This started at about 10:20 am ET.

And of course, the worse time, right when a core update is done rolling out today.

You are not alone.

Forum discussion at threads above.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Web Analytics

Google Analytics Real Time Reporting Broken Again

Jul 17, 2025 - 10:40 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: July 17, 2025

Jul 17, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google

Google AI Mode Gets Gemini 2.5 Pro & Deep Search For A Fee

Jul 17, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Discover Officially Gets AI-Generated Summaries

Jul 17, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google

How The Google Ask For Me Feature Works & New AI Local Calling

Jul 17, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Tests Much Larger Favicons In Search

Jul 17, 2025 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: July 17, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.