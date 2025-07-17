Google Analytics real-time reporting screens seem broken again. I am seeing a ton of complaints about GA4 real-time reporting not showing full data.
The GA4 real-time reporting reports in GA4 are simply not working as expected.
We had this a couple of months ago and it is happening again today.
Here are some complaints on this site here and on social media:
zzzz pic.twitter.com/zWzquvHZHx— Sedat (@sedatdass) July 17, 2025
Is GA4 real-time report not working?@googleanalytics— Vijay Chauhan 📈 (@VijayChauhanSEO) July 17, 2025
40% traffic from others ? How ? 🧐@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/VFQI1F3mV9
What just happed to google analytics ? #google #analytics pic.twitter.com/1pQMgm4fYC— nuttzi (@_nuttzi) July 17, 2025
Has anybody witnessed a huge decline in Google Analytics right now?— OMAIR IQBAL | Niche Site Builder (@omairnoble) July 17, 2025
@googleanalytics #SEO #JUSTASK #Traffic #CoreUpdate
This started at about 10:20 am ET.
And of course, the worse time, right when a core update is done rolling out today.
You are not alone.
Forum discussion at threads above.