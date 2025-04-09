We've seen Google test showing Google Discover on the desktop home page for years now but Google has now confirmed it will be bringing Discover to its desktop Google.com home page in the future. When that will happen exactly, I don't know, but Google did announce it at the Search Central Live event in Madrid this morning.

Clara Soteras on X and Gianluca Fiorelli on X posted the slides from a Googler announcing this at the event:

It says, Google Discover is "expanding surfaces" to "desktop Search."

Clara wrote, "Google Discover will be available for desktop! The Google team is working to expand Discover on more surfaces. They just showed it in #sclmadrid, a great new feature for News and that will change the real-time and content strategy of publishers."

In fact, just last week, someone spotted this being tested again:

Google is testing the Discover feed on its homepage for US users.

I just spotted it. Did anyone else see this too? 👀#Google #DiscoverFeed #SEO @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/TtFZufS43J — shyam (@talksaboutseo) April 5, 2025

You can see, Google tried to opt this person in to this experience:

And then when it was turned on:

So yea, Google will be bringing Google Discover to its home page desktop interface, which can be a big deal.

Google Discover will be available for desktop!🤩



The Google team is working to expand Discover on more surfaces. They just showed it in #sclmadrid, a great new feature for News and that will change the real-time and content strategy of publishers.



Let's remember that, right… pic.twitter.com/gw7SSwZ8ES — Clara Soteras (@ClaraSoteras) April 9, 2025

More about Perspective.

Also interesting Discover expanding to desktop and even more personalization on SERP pic.twitter.com/JwyuU1g29U — Gianluca Fiorelli (@gfiorelli1) April 9, 2025

