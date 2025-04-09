Google Discover Coming To Desktop After Years Of Testing

We've seen Google test showing Google Discover on the desktop home page for years now but Google has now confirmed it will be bringing Discover to its desktop Google.com home page in the future. When that will happen exactly, I don't know, but Google did announce it at the Search Central Live event in Madrid this morning.

Clara Soteras on X and Gianluca Fiorelli on X posted the slides from a Googler announcing this at the event:

Google Discover Desktop Slide

It says, Google Discover is "expanding surfaces" to "desktop Search."

Clara wrote, "Google Discover will be available for desktop! The Google team is working to expand Discover on more surfaces. They just showed it in #sclmadrid, a great new feature for News and that will change the real-time and content strategy of publishers."

In fact, just last week, someone spotted this being tested again:

You can see, Google tried to opt this person in to this experience:

Google Discover Desktop Turn On

And then when it was turned on:

Google Discover Desktop On

So yea, Google will be bringing Google Discover to its home page desktop interface, which can be a big deal.

Forum discussion at X.

 

