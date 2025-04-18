Google Merchant Center has added a new report named popular products report. This report will show you your popular products, popular brands, top-selling products, etc, all on Google.

This was spotted by Hana Kobzová who posted about it on her PPC News Feed blog and also on LinkedIn. Hana said this will help you when considering which products to stock at a higher rate, which products may be going out of stock and which products are trending on Google Search.

This data is based on your Merchant Center catalog, availability and selling regions.

Here are some screenshots Hana shared of this:

"It’s already live in 36 countries including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Spain, Czechia, Slovakia, India and more," Hana added.

