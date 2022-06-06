June & May 2022 Google Webmaster Report

Some how, I forgot to post the Google webmaster report last month, so this one will be a bit longer as I am combining the June and May Google webmaster report in one big report. Sorry for missing that report, but here is the catch up.

The big items for the past two months are the Google May 2022 core update and the ongoing March 2022 product reviews update when it ended mid May. There was an intense amount of unconfirmed updates prior to the confirmed May 2022 core update, which is interesting.

Google posted a lot of new rich results, structured data and schema markup details over the past couple of months. Google also announced a bunch of features at Google I/O, which is expected. Google Search Console ditched the URL parameter tool, and released some features as well as previewed some new features. Also, FID may be replaced by INP for core web vitals.

There were tons of Google Local and Google Maps changes, like the Google My Business brand and app going away. Also a ton of features and changes to Google Business Profiles. And don't forget the endless Google user interface tests. We saw a new Google News design and Google launched multisearch over this timeframe.

Here are the top headlines for the past two months:

Google Algorithm Updates:

Google SEO:Google Search Console:Google Links:Google Maps & Local:Google User Interface:

