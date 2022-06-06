June & May 2022 Google Webmaster Report

Some how, I forgot to post the Google webmaster report last month, so this one will be a bit longer as I am combining the June and May Google webmaster report in one big report. Sorry for missing that report, but here is the catch up.
The big items for the past two months are the Google May 2022 core update and the ongoing March 2022 product reviews update when it ended mid May. There was an intense amount of unconfirmed updates prior to the confirmed May 2022 core update, which is interesting.
Google posted a lot of new rich results, structured data and schema markup details over the past couple of months. Google also announced a bunch of features at Google I/O, which is expected. Google Search Console ditched the URL parameter tool, and released some features as well as previewed some new features. Also, FID may be replaced by INP for core web vitals.
There were tons of Google Local and Google Maps changes, like the Google My Business brand and app going away. Also a ton of features and changes to Google Business Profiles. And don't forget the endless Google user interface tests. We saw a new Google News design and Google launched multisearch over this timeframe.
Here are the top headlines for the past two months:
Google Algorithm Updates:
- Google May 2022 Broad Core Update Is Live - What We Are Seeing Now
- The SEO Impact Of The Google May 2022 Broad Core Update
- Google Core Updates Uses Data Before Launch But May Update Data Between Launches
- Google Search Ranking Update Monday On May 16th (Unconfirmed)
- Google Search Algorithm Update Tremors & Instability Continues...
- Google Mother's Day Weekend Search Algorithm Update (May 6th - May 8th)
- Possible Google Search Algorithm Update May 1st With Rumbles All Week
- Larger Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On April 20th & 21st
- Spring Break Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - April 18th
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update April 13th & 14th (Unconfirmed)
- Immense Google Search Ranking Volatility; The Tail End Of The Product Reviews Update?
- Now Finished: March 2022 Google Product Reviews Update
- Google On Product Reviews Update: Content Should Add New Information To Body Of Knowledge
- Google On Writing You Tested A Product With The Product Reviews Update
- Not All Product Comparisons Trigger The Google Product Reviews Algorithm
- New Google Search Learning Video Rich Results
- New Google Author Markup Best Practices For Article Structured Data
- Google Suspends Job Training Rich Results
- Google Updates Video Best Practices For Thumbnail Transparency Guidelines
- Google Now Supports Education Q&A Structured Data
- Google Adds Troubleshooting For Title Links & Valid Page Metadata Help Docs
- Google To Deprecate Some Video & Image Sitemap Extension Tags
- Podcast: Past, Present and Future Of Structured Data With Google Search
- Google's 2021 Web Spam Report: Hello Google SpamBrain
- Google Now Says Automatically Generated Content Against Guidelines When Intended To Manipulate Search Rankings
- Moz Back In Google Search After Fraudulent DMCA Takedown
- You Can Now Remove Personally Identifiable Information (PII) From Google Search
- 2022 Google Merchant Center Product Data Specification Updates
- Signed Exchanges Coming To Google Desktop Search For Some Sites
- Google May Replace FID With INP (Interaction to Next Paint) For Core Web Vitals
- Google I/O Session: Google Search For Site Owners
- All The Search Related Announcements From Google I/O 2022
- It's Gone: The Google Search Console URL Parameter Tool Is Now Offline
- New Video Page Indexing Report Coming To Google Search Console
- Google Search Console To Change Coverage Report To Pages Report?
- Google News Performance Report Reporting Issue (May 12 - May 26)
- Google Video On Why Search Console Graphs Fluctuate
- Google Search Console Performance Reports Now Shows Education Q&A Rich Results
- New: Google Search Console Performance Reports Logs Additional Desktop Features
- New Translated Results Search Appearance Filter Added to Google Search Console Performance Report
- Google Site Kit Now Has Question Hub Data
- Google Search Console Sending Notices For Intrusive Interstitials
- Google Hints Useful Nofollow Links Won't Pass Much Or Any Weight
- Google: Don't Get Hung Up About "Toxic Links"
- Fake DMCA Requests Using AI Generated Lawyers To Demand For Links
- Google My Business App Going Away
- Google Maps With Deeper iOS Integration, Toll Prices & Traffic Lights/Stop Signs
- New Google Business Guidelines For Virtual Food Brands & Delivery-Only Businesses
- Google Maps Mobile Showing Justifications On The Map
- Google Hotel Results Using Reviews For Things To Do & Review Summaries
- New Google Travel Search Features
- Google Reduces Visibility Of Business Edits With Color Changes To Updates
- Google Maps Testing Overlay Box Over Maps Interface For Local Listing
- New Recycling Attribute For Google Business Profiles
- Google Business Profile Review Tool Now Works For Larger Accounts
- Search By Image & Text With Google Multisearch
- New Google News Trial Being Tested
- Will Short Videos Overtake Web Stories In Google Search?
- Google Tests Search Bar Menu Links In Box Button Like Interface
- Google Displaying Less Sitelinks For The Past Couple Months
- Google Tests Knowledge Panel Without A Box Border
- Google Featured Snippet With Question Header
- Google Search Explore Outfits & Shop Similar
- Google Search Grid Format Visual Design On Desktop
- Google Search Scroll To Highlight Now Can Share Highlighted Text Via Social, Email, etc
- Google Tests Slightly Larger Favicons In Mobile Search Results
- Google Search UI Tests Continue With Full Width Videos & Grid Formatted Results
- Google Search Tests Images On Left Side Of Search Result Snippets
- Google Search Can Write Its Own Knowledge Panels
- Google Tests What People Are Saying Search Results
- New Google Featured Snippet: "From The Web" & "Other Sites Say"
- Google Search Tests Side Bar Navigation
- Google Tests People Also Ask Play (Listen To) Speaker Icons
- Highly Cited Label In Google Search Tops Stories Now Live
- Google Trusted Store Badge Now Live
Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.
