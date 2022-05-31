Google Featured Snippet With Question Header

This is a few months old but I never covered it and I just tried to replicate this, it took a few tries on various mobile browsers to trigger it. Google is showing a featured snippet that leads with a question in the header of the snippet.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter and later by Akarsh Kavuttan and posted on Twitter who wrote "Here's a unique type of featured snippet a colleague came across today for the keyword 'education insurance policy'." The question leads before the featured snippet answer.

Here is his screenshot (click to enlarge):

Here is mine (click to enlarge):

Here is where it was found a few months ago:

Is this new design for feature snippet.?



cc - @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/QdtMaY0vdj — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) February 6, 2022

