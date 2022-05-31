Google Featured Snippet With Question Header

This is a few months old but I never covered it and I just tried to replicate this, it took a few tries on various mobile browsers to trigger it. Google is showing a featured snippet that leads with a question in the header of the snippet.
This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter and later by Akarsh Kavuttan and posted on Twitter who wrote "Here's a unique type of featured snippet a colleague came across today for the keyword 'education insurance policy'." The question leads before the featured snippet answer.
Here is his screenshot (click to enlarge):
Here is mine (click to enlarge):
Here is where it was found a few months ago:
Is this new design for feature snippet.?— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) February 6, 2022
