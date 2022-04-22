Google's 2021 Web Spam Report: Hello Google SpamBrain

Google has published its annual web spam report and in that report, Google has named its machine learning based systems for spam identification with its own name - SpamBrain. SpamBrain is a new name but the technology, the AI, is from 2018, so SpamBrain is technically not new.

Here is what SpamBrain looks like:

Here are the high level metrics out of the 2021 Google webspam report:

~6 times higher identification of spam sites

70% reduction in hacked spam sites

75% reduction in gibberish spam on hosted platforms

99% "spam free" search results

To be fair, Google has been saying it has been 99% spam free since 2019.

SpamBrain is Google's AI-based spam-prevention system that it launched in 2018 but never spoke about externally as SpamBrain.

Here is the 2020 spam report, then 2019, 2018 and 2017 and there were more.

So now we will see ads from SEOs on optimizing for SpamBrain?

