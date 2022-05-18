Google Hotel Results Using Reviews For Things To Do & Review Summaries

Google for years has been doing super fancy search features based on reviews left in Google Maps. Here are some more features that may or may not be new, but you should be aware of in any event. Specifically, Google using hotel reviews to build lists of things to do and also to show quick summaries of those hotels.

Mordy Oberstein noticed the other day that Google Hotel results are showing a section named "top things to know" curated by the reviews left in the hotel listings. Yea, Google pulling together reviews for a specific hotel listing to tell searchers what you can do in the area or at the hotel.

Here is his tweet:

Anyone ever see this it's basically "insights" as curated by reviews under a header " top things to know"

Nifty



Nifty



— Mordy Oberstein 🇺🇦 (@MordyOberstein) May 13, 2022

Mike Blumenthal also noticed Google summarizing hotel reviews with review summaries using thumbs up or thumbs down review attribute icons. Here is his tweet on that with a screenshot:

Seeing Hotel Places topics (review summaries) now showing Thumbs Up/Down

It is fun to see what Google does with reviews and also it can be scary when maybe SEOs try to manipulate these in the future.

