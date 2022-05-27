Google Maps Mobile Showing Justifications On The Map

May 27, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google is now showing justifications directly in the Google Maps mobile interface and app for businesses that you might be interested in. Justifications are basically reviews or comments about the business that Google might think you want to see overlayed.

Google has shown justifications in the map local pack in multiple ways many time before but I've never seen it directly in the map interface until now.

Here is what I see - not the "I could not recommend them enough" and "Jeff is the premier personal injury lawyer" etc are the justifications.

Joy Hawkins first spotted this and posted screenshots on Twitter:

