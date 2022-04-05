New Recycling Attribute For Google Business Profiles

Google on April 1st announced the launch of a new business attribute for select business categories. The new attribute is for recycling that lets local storefronts and shops clearly demonstrate their recycling services.

Google said they have "introduced the new recycling attribute that merchants can add to their Business Profiles - making it easier than ever for people to find nearby recycling points on Search and Maps." Google added "people looking for something like [battery recycling near me] can more easily pinpoint local businesses on Search with the in-store recycling they need."

Here is what it looks like:

Google said "adding this information to the Business Profile, ultimately, can help these businesses to stand out."

Here is another screenshot of this icon showing in the local pack:

You can edit this attribute in your local business profile under the info tab and clicking on attributes. Not all business categories support this attribute, so if you don't see it, that might be why.

