All The Search Related Announcements From Google I/O 2022

I know you are all super busy, so let me quickly let you scan through all the search related announcements that Google announced at Google I/O yesterday. From multisearch near me, immersive map views, Google Translate & Lens expansion, image skin tons and schema, My Ad Center, personal information tool, about this result expansion, Android and so much more.

I will skip most of the event, highlighting the search related topics only below. But I will also embed the keynote, so you can watch it below.

I'll make this as easy to consume by just embedding tweets that share the news in a super fast and digestible way:

.@SundarPichai shares how we’re continuing to advance Google’s mission: By turning information into knowledge, and advancing computing to make that knowledge accessible to the world, no matter where you are. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/qmymBTNItR — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Multisearch Near Me

This takes the new Multisearch feature, searching with images and text at the same time, but brings it to local:

We recently launched multisearch in the Google app, which lets you search by taking a photo and asking a question at the same time. Later this year, you'll be able to take a picture or screenshot and add "near me" to get local results. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/F2kl0m9nYt — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Scene Exploration

You can scan an area and Google Lens will stitch it together to overlay search information:

In the future, you'll be able to pan your camera, ask a question and see relevant information overlaid in the context of the world around you. It's like a supercharged CTRL+F for the real world. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/EeSse3Dmtf — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Immersive View in Google Maps

This is pretty cool, Google will stitch together photos to give you this new immersive view - coming later to a Google Maps near you:

Immersive view in @GoogleMaps is a new way to experience what a neighborhood, landmark, restaurant and venue will be like — and even feel like you’re right there. It uses advances in computer vision and AI to fuse together billions of Street View images. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/DgJwwE03rQ — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Skin Tone Google Image Search

A new way to filter based on skin tone in Google Images, with schema support:

Now for makeup queries in Google Images, like “everyday eyeshadow” and “bridal makeup looks,” you'll find a new way to filter by relevant skin tones to find more helpful results. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/Y8t0oXtoqv — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

In the coming months, we’ll also be working on a way for content creators and online businesses to label their imagery so that search engines and other platforms can easily understand skin tone, hair color and hair texture in images. Learn more. #GoogleIO https://t.co/8UToQLc0yr — Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) May 11, 2022

Google My Ad Center

More ways for searchers to manage their ad privacy...

Later this year, we’ll launch My Ad Center. You’ll be able to easily manage your ads privacy settings and even choose to see ads from categories or brands you like — giving you more control over the ads you see across YouTube, Search and Discover. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jWNog7xsrS — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Google Translate Gains 24 Languages

More languages have been added to Google Translate with new ML to help:

We’re adding 24 new languages to Google Translate — the first using a breakthrough machine learning approach called Zero-Shot Machine Translation, where the model learns a new language without ever seeing a direct translation of it. #GoogleIO https://t.co/5Imnj6ff1E — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Google Lens is Popular

And it really should be popular and growing, Google Lens is just that impressive:

Google Lens helps you search what you see. It's now used over 8 billion times a month, which is nearly a 3X increase since last year. 🤯 #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/7qENSkvJuM — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Google Assistant More Natural

Saying #HeyGoogle or worrying about the "right" way to ask something can feel unnatural. That's why we’re improving how Assistant understands you, letting you speak more naturally — like how you’d talk to a friend. Learn more ↓ #GoogleIO https://t.co/YviVJIxhYq — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Personal Information Removal Tool

You can use a form to remove personal information from Google Search now but a new tool should make it easier.

Soon, a new tool will let you more easily request the removal of Google Search results containing your contact details — such as your home address, phone number and email address. This feature will be available in the Google app and on individual Google Search results. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/aoMyLmVdpo — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

About This Result in the Google App on Your Site

I am not sure I like Google overlaying their about this result on your site, but it is the Google App doing this:

To help you evaluate the reliability of information, you'll soon be able to find relevant context about any website with just one tap in the Google App — such as the site description, what they say about themselves and what others say about them. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/jPA1XI9SpY — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Google made it sound like this feature is used a lot, but it is a tiny fraction of all searches:

About this result used 1.6 billion times pic.twitter.com/IXR2LoLTp1 — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 11, 2022

Google AR Future

Google hinted at AR features coming, maybe a new version of Google Glass?

Augmented reality can break down communication barriers – and help us better understand each other by making language visible. Watch what happens when we bring technologies like transcription and translation to your line of sight. #GoogleIO ↓ pic.twitter.com/ZLhd4BWPGh — Google (@Google) May 11, 2022

Google's SVP Summary

Here is how Prabhakar Raghavan, Senior Vice President at Google, where he is responsible for Google Search, Assistant, Geo, Ads, Commerce, and Payments products, summed up the search related announcements at Google I/O 2022:

You’ll have more natural, intuitive experiences across our products, from a more immersive & 3D Google Maps (less like a paper map on a phone!)... to an Assistant that really understands you (umms and ahhs included!)... to much, much more. (2/4) — Prabhakar Raghavan (@WittedNote) May 11, 2022

TL;DR: we believe that the way you search shouldn’t be constrained to typing keywords into a search box… we’re reimagining what it means to search again, so you can ✨search any way, and anywhere✨ (4/4) — Prabhakar Raghavan (@WittedNote) May 11, 2022

All of Google's I/O related announcements can be found in this section in the Google blog.

Coming up later today, here is what is available for Search and Ads:

It is amazing how few sessions Google I/O has on Google Search (3) and Google Ads (2) https://t.co/YGkDjyhLbH pic.twitter.com/OjaktAsIWc — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 11, 2022

Here is the keynote video:

