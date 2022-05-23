Google Search Grid Format Visual Design On Desktop

May 23, 2022
It looks like Google is testing the more visual grid format design that was officially launched on mobile, now on desktop Google Search results. This typically comes up for product queries and such and it is now being tested on Google desktop search.

Here is a screenshot from Brian Freiesleben on Twitter (click to enlarge):

Glenn Gabe spotted this also:

I cannot replicate this on desktop nor on mobile for this specific query, by the way.

I am not sure if I like this user interface - do you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

