Google Search Grid Format Visual Design On Desktop

It looks like Google is testing the more visual grid format design that was officially launched on mobile, now on desktop Google Search results. This typically comes up for product queries and such and it is now being tested on Google desktop search.

Here is a screenshot from Brian Freiesleben on Twitter (click to enlarge):

Glenn Gabe spotted this also:

It's worth noting I've been seeing a lot of volatility for various review sites in May, & some of that seems tied to these tests... I'm still digging in, but those test SERPs are more like e-commerce category pages. And that can have a big impact on review sites that were ranking pic.twitter.com/sCkXbyMNXI — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) May 21, 2022

I cannot replicate this on desktop nor on mobile for this specific query, by the way.

I am not sure if I like this user interface - do you?

Forum discussion at Twitter.