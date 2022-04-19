Spring Break Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update - April 18th

I am seeing signs of a possible Google search ranking algorithm update on April 18, 2022. There is limited chatter, probably because a lot of SEOs are off this week for Spring Break. But the tracking tools are showing volatility on and around April 18th.

The last confirmed update was the March 2022 Product Reviews Update and that just ended on April 11th. The most recent unconfirmed update was on April 13th and 14th and another update on March 18th both did not get confirmed by Google. Also one on March 11th and March 4th.

Google Tracking Tools

Let's start with the tracking tools because they are picking up volatility now with Google's search results.

Semrush:

RankRanger:

Mozcast:

Advanced Web Rankings:

Cognitive SEO:

Accuranker:

SERPmetrics:

So these tools are showing fluctuations but they are not as strong as the one from the April 13th and 14th unconfirmed update.

SEO Chatter

The chatter is not as high as the update from last week either but again, a lot of SEOs are off this week. Here is some of the recent chatter I see thus far at WebmasterWorld:

Had a big spike across all search platforms today. People woke up from the holiday. Volatility is high at the start of the week it seems. How are others doing?

Global site within usual range for a four day holiday weekend, smaller UK sites quiet as expected since they were closed, the main UK sites all had a good traffic and trading weekend since they were open for hospitality / entertainment business. Overall result was solid.

That is all right now, but I suspect we will see a lot more chatter later on.

What are you all noticing?

